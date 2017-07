Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday, but its high-spirited influence on our style continues to persevere. We look to a clean palette of lightweight-white to help beat the summer heat.

Throwing Shade

Give your sunglasses game a retro spin with high-contrasting white frames and dark lenses. The look provides a bold statement to any accompanying outfit and while you can find them in virtually every shape, we're especially loving Fendi’s square shades right now.