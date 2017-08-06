Menu Menu

Timeless Scents

Tuesday

22

August 2017

Aerin s Rose Cologne Collection will launch exclusively in Bloomingdales
Aerin’s Rose Cologne Collection will launch exclusively in Bloomingdales – Dubai and Kuwait as well as ABC Dabeyh in September

The classic scent of a rose may be an obvious choice for some, however its timeless appeal and beautiful fragrant allure has ensured its longevity. Cultivated for centuries, the flower has moved poets and inspired designers, and now gets an update with Aerin’s Rose Cologne Collection. The unique scent in each Eau de Cologne features an exclusive and rare natural ingredient at its core - the White Bulgarian Rose. The formula is uniquely light, surrounded by fresh greens as well as additional rose essences, soft spices and other beautiful aromatic accents. 

 

