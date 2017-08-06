Timeless Scents

The classic scent of a rose may be an obvious choice for some, however its timeless appeal and beautiful fragrant allure has ensured its longevity. Cultivated for centuries, the flower has moved poets and inspired designers, and now gets an update with Aerin’s Rose Cologne Collection. The unique scent in each Eau de Cologne features an exclusive and rare natural ingredient at its core - the White Bulgarian Rose. The formula is uniquely light, surrounded by fresh greens as well as additional rose essences, soft spices and other beautiful aromatic accents.