Ethical Elegance

Saturday we saw the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour as people switched off their lights to bring awareness to climate change. This week we turn our attention towards other avenues in which we can preserve our environment, such as ethical and sustainable fashion.

Ocean Call

Last November we saw sportswear brand Adidas and Parley for the Oceans (an environmental group whose ethos is to bring attention to pollution in the ocean) team up to create a unique concept sneaker made from 3D-printed recycled ocean waste. These sustainable shoes are made from 11 plastic bottles as well as other recycled material. If you missed out on the first release of this innovative footwear, fear not - another batch is set to be unveiled later this year. "We will make one million pairs of shoes using Parley Ocean Plastic in 2017 – and our ultimate ambition is to eliminate virgin plastic from our supply chain," said Adidas executive Eric Liedtke in a press statement.