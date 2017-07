We capture the haute highlights from Couture Week happening 2 - 6 July.

The Reinterpretation

Based on a medieval fairytale, Elie Saab took inspiration from the triumph of warrior queens over the kings of yore. Marching into battle in towering triple-strap velvet pumps and donning detailed tapestries with ornate gold piping. Capes and clocked dresses were in abundance, while silhouettes appear regal in rich jewel tones of emerald, ruby and azure.