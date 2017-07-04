Haute Couture AW17: Dior Goes Global

It's been a busy past year for Maria Grazia Chiuri since taking up the reigns at Dior. The designer has winged her way across the globe to Santa Monica, New York and Japan for various brand engagements and shows this year alone, so it's somewhat unsuprising that Grazia Chiuri sought inspiration from travel for her autumn/winter17 Haute Couture collection. True to form Grazia Chiuri put her powerful and feminist spin on things, looking to female innovators, explorers and pioneers such as Amelia Earhart, Amy Johnson and Marie Marvingt for style cues and even named particular garments after them. What materialised was a collection comprised predominantly of muted, albeit timeless, tones of grey, cream beige and black. When it came to cuts and silhouettes, the show notes succinctly summed up her intentions with a quote from Mr. Dior himself stating his desire to “address all types of women in all countries.” Masculine shapes and tailoring borrowed from the boys resulted in baggy jumpsuits and coats made more feminine with the addition of belts, draping techniques and pockets. There were plenty of gowns too, some in regal black velvet, others in billowing silks and chiffons and heavier wool. Details came in the form of meticulous floral embroidery and cartography sketchings which added a softer appeal to the pieces. Versatility was the key here, Grazia Chiuri yet again ensured there was a vast array of options for both young and old that will suit all tastes and occaisions. A fitting tribute to the man who wanted to dress women all over the globe on the House's 70th anniversary.