Haute Couture AW17: Dior Goes Global

July 4th 2017

It's been a busy past year for Maria Grazia Chiuri since taking up the reigns at Dior. The designer has winged her way across the globe to Santa Monica, New York and Japan for various brand engagements and shows this year alone, so it's somewhat unsuprising that Grazia Chiuri sought inspiration from travel for her autumn/winter17 Haute Couture collection. True to form Grazia Chiuri put her powerful and feminist spin on things, looking to female innovators, explorers and pioneers such as Amelia Earhart, Amy Johnson and Marie Marvingt for style cues and even named particular garments after them. What materialised was a collection comprised predominantly of muted, albeit timeless, tones of grey, cream beige and black. When it came to cuts and silhouettes, the show notes succinctly summed up her intentions with a quote from Mr. Dior himself stating his desire to “address all types of women in all countries.” Masculine shapes and tailoring borrowed from the boys resulted in baggy jumpsuits and coats made more feminine with the addition of belts, draping techniques and pockets. There were plenty of gowns too, some in regal black velvet, others in billowing silks and chiffons and heavier wool. Details came in the form of meticulous floral embroidery and cartography sketchings which added a softer appeal to the pieces. Versatility was the key here, Grazia Chiuri yet again ensured there was a vast array of options for both young and old that will suit all tastes and occaisions. A fitting tribute to the man who wanted to dress women all over the globe on the House's 70th anniversary. 

Delicate painterly cornflower blooms embroidered with silk thread lent colour and charm to a dove grey chiffon ballgown.

The boiler suits of the autumn/winter17 ready-to-wear collection carried over into a super luxe leather and shearling version inspired by British aviator Amy Johnson.

Patchwork detailing in rich jewel tones brought a pared back element to frothy gowns and feathered skirts.

Layering featured heavily in the collection with wild floral prints used to break up the muted base colour palette.

Gentle ruffles inspired by a Fifties Dior creation lent a whimsical air and created soft movement on the runway.

Subtle draping techniques on this wool herringbone jumpsuit were used to define the female form.

Grazia Chiuri utilised a single vibrant burst of Dior's signature red which had an uplifting effect on the collection.

