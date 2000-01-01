For its 11th edition, Art Dubai (taking place March 15 – 18, 2017) is continuing to offer unrivalled access to the creative industry’s most exceptional artwork from across the globe. MOJEH looks to the fair’s most exciting highlights that will, once again, shed light on the city’s spectacular culture and heritage.

Arts of Iran

Just as Iran’s art scene began to take off, it was swiftly silenced by revolution. Only now, after years of war and regulation, is it flourishing once again. Art Dubai will host an unprecedented selection of Tehran-based galleries with the intention of showcasing the burgeoning art scene that’s mushrooming there. Looking to the country's past as a means of understanding the present is particularly evident at Dastan’s Basement, which was established by Hormoz Hematian in 2012. His gallery will showcase various artworks over the coming week as part of the annual fair's contemporary sector. “I have a very strong connection to my culture,” Hematian tells MOJEH in Issue 43, “not unlike the majority of Iranians. Art is heavily influenced, in my opinion, by our local literature and architecture."