Menu Menu

Wimbledon Whites

Wednesday

19

July 2017

Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday, but its high-spirited influence on our style continues to persevere. We look to a clean palette of lightweight-white to help beat the summer heat.

 

A Classic

The button-up shirt is one of those wardrobe staples that stands the test of time, but this season it is getting a modern update. For a cool dose of edge, don with embossed leather and metal hardware. Shake up the styling and wear open, over a band tee and tucked under a Saint Laurent micro mini with the ends of the shirt popping out the bottom ever so slightly. Keep an element of femininity and opt for a pair of artisanal kitten heels to complete the look.  

  • Oscar de la Renta
    Jul 18th
  • Philosophy By Lorenzo Serafini
    Jul 17th
  • Jul 16th
  • Christian Dior Haute Couture spring summer17
    Jul 14th
  • Roksanda
    Jul 13th
  • Gilded Gaze photographed by Greg Adamski Issue 42
    Jul 12th
  • Erdem
    Jul 11th
  • 3 1 Phillip Lim
    Jul 10th
  • Dior spring summer17
    Jul 9th