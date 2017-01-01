Wimbledon Whites

Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday, but its high-spirited influence on our style continues to persevere. We look to a clean palette of lightweight-white to help beat the summer heat.

A Classic

The button-up shirt is one of those wardrobe staples that stands the test of time, but this season it is getting a modern update. For a cool dose of edge, don with embossed leather and metal hardware. Shake up the styling and wear open, over a band tee and tucked under a Saint Laurent micro mini with the ends of the shirt popping out the bottom ever so slightly. Keep an element of femininity and opt for a pair of artisanal kitten heels to complete the look.