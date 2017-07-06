Menu Menu

Wimbledon Whites

Sunday

16

July 2017

Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday, but its high-spirited influence on our style continues to persevere. We look to a clean palette of lightweight-white to help beat the summer heat.

 

Working Class

Keep workwear streamline with sharp tailoring and modest silhouettes. A classic palette of white works seamlessly with other accompanying neutrals such as cream and camel, as well as dusted hues of rose and chocolate. For a luxe addition, trial a pair or metallic heels and silver hardware.

