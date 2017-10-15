Menu Menu

Versace Holidays

Sunday

5

November 2017

It’s that time of year again - when we start looking for that special gift for family and friends. For the upcoming Holiday Season, Versace presents a hybrid of iconic designs and original creations, all enhanced by artisanal Italian craftsmanship and luxe materials. The curated edit of items includes a selection of leather goods with the iconic Versace lettering print, matched with tropical and baroque references, as well as embellished crown accessories that are inspired by Gianni Versace’s men’s autumn/winter91 collection, and Versace candles and a selection of homewares.

  • Nov 6th
  • Nov 5th
  • Nov 2nd
  • Oct 29th
  • Tiffany Eau De Parfum
    Oct 27th
  • Oct 24th
  • Oct 23rd
  • Oct 20th
  • Oct 19th
  • Oct 15th
  • image courtesy of Kevin Tachman
    Oct 13th