Tod's Unveils Short Film

Tod’s unveils Harvest Moon, a short film that follows two lovers immersed in a summer romance off the coast of Capri. Filmed against the island's idyllic backdrop and shot through the eyes of a traveller, the clip stars actors Valeria Bilello and Gwilym Lee whose story illustrates the details and secrets of the purest Italian lifestyle. See our top three picks from the brand's new collection.

1. Gommino driving shoes in leather with Double T buckle in branded metal, exposed hand-stitching and iconic rubber pebble outsole.

2. Micro Gommino bag in velvet suede with iconic all-over pebbles, zip closing, maxi-zip pull, double handle and removable shoulder strap in smooth leather.

3. Tod’s Double T Tattoo-Inspired Gommino moccasin in fine leather featuring a tattoo-inspired silkscreen print, branded metal Double T buckle, exposed hand stitching and iconic rubber pebble outsole.

HARVEST_MOON_30 from Mojeh on Vimeo.