S/S17 Campaigns

It's that time of year again, when the heightened anticipation of the newly released Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaigns hits a climax. Follow us this week as we unveil our collection favourites.

 

Chloé

Chloé presents an homage to the seventies with the release of their spring/summer 2017 campaign. Photographed by British photographer Charlotte Wales, the images capture models Luna Bijl and Ulrikke Hoyer as they soak in the warm summer sun. Also making its debut, the label’s Patchwork Faye Bag and the Nile Bracelet Bags that are sure to be a season favourite.  

