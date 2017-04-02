Menu Menu

Spring Showers

Wednesday

5

April 2017

It’s springtime, and before the flowers comes the showers and we couldn't be more grateful. This week we turn our attention to all things h2o in a week dedicated to this unlikely occurrence.

 

The Reinvention  

Watercolour is one of the oldest mediums in the world and is said to originate as far back as the cave paintings of Paleolithic Europe. But its presence in a contemporary setting is proving to be just as significant. Ekaterina Smirnova is a large-scale watercolour artist whose works are inspired by astronomy, physics and chemistry. The artist uses large hardware brushes on rough textured paper in a combination of techniques including splashing, spraying, wiping and washing to create her signature aesthetic. Smirnova has even started implementing electronics into her watercolors, resulting in unique collaborations with scientists, musicians and engineers.

