Spring Showers

It’s springtime, and before the flowers comes the showers and we couldn't be more grateful. This week we turn our attention to all things h2o in a week dedicated to this unlikely occurrence.

Water Works

A pioneering concept that is sure to shake up the notion of waterfront living, floating houses are the latest novelty in real estate at the moment. Finnish-owned company Admares has been contracted to build 10 luxury water homes in the Marasi Business Bay development on Dubai's new canal. “Our objective is to create unique, innovative and environmentally friendly real estate products, utilising groundbreaking multidisciplinary off-site construction technology,” said Mikael Hedberg, CEO, Admares. The houses will be apart of a bigger project to develop the surrounding area to create the city's longest waterfront promenade, measuring 12km, with two floating restaurants and a yacht club.