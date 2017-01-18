As timepiece enthusiasts from around the world gather in Geneva, Switzerland, for the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watchmaking fair, we focus our attention on the importance of all things time-related.

Hidden Beauty

The novelty of a secret watch still intrigues us. At first glance, Van Cleef & Arpels' Ruban Secret Diamonds Watch appears to be a delicately crafted bracelet. Its ribbon-like design neatly wraps the wrist and it's adorned with a lavish sprinkling of 1,140 beautiful, round diamonds. However, this Twenties-inspired timepiece holds a secret: Behind the heavily encrusted bow lays a neatly positioned dial. Though small, this exceptional watch turns heads with its practical aesthetic.