Smailholm Tower in the Scottish borders
Channel your poetic side with emotive words and lyrical portrayals in honour of National Poetry Month that runs throughout April. We look to the great prolific poets whose words still resonate with society today.

 

Provoking Talent

Scotland’s picturesque locations are as inspiring as they are beautiful, moving some of the great poets from the region. Novelist, playwright and poet Sir Walter Scott, whose works include Lady of the Lake, Waverly, The Bride of Lammermoor and Ivanhoe, was said to be inspired by the Scottish borders. Scott moved to the area in 1773 as a young child after being diagnosed with polio, living adjacent to the 15th Century Smailholm Tower with commanding views over the spectacular landscape.

