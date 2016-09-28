PFW Highlight

Menu Menu

March 2017

As fashion month ends, we look at the most notable moments from the last few days of PFW.

 

Test Of Time

Stripes are quintessentially Parisian and offer the wearer a timeless style that is universally flattering. With the rise in new-age taste-makers combing the streets of Paris during fashion week, we saw a refreshing overhaul of this classic print, which decorated tailored separates in daring colour combinations and with modern adaptions such as embellishments and personalised hardware. Take notes from one of fashion's most sartorially driven cities and pair pinstriped cigarette trousers with a bright blouse for effortless elegance.

