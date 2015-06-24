Perfect Parings

As we approach the most romantic day of the year, we look to the most significant pairings in fashion. Whether it be a designer and his muse or a seamless collaboration, the power of two is a force to be reckoned with.

Man’s Best Friend

Marc Jacobs’ charming bull terrier, Neville Jacobs, puts new meaning to the old adage “it’s a dog’s life.” Already racking up a lauded 199K followers on Instagram, the celeb pooch has proved to be more than just a canine companion. The relationship between the two has triggered business collaborations such as ad campaigns and a biography entitled Neville Jacobs: I’m Marc’s Dog. When the pair aren’t working, you can find them sitting poolside in the tropical Saint Bart’s for some well-deserved R&R.