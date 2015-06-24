Perfect Parings

Menu Menu

Marc Jacobs Bookmarc campaign featuring Neville Jacobs
As we approach the most romantic day of the year, we look to the most significant pairings in fashion. Whether it be a designer and his muse or a seamless collaboration, the power of two is a force to be reckoned with.

 

Man’s Best Friend

Marc Jacobs’ charming bull terrier, Neville Jacobs, puts new meaning to the old adage “it’s a dog’s life.” Already racking up a lauded 199K followers on Instagram, the celeb pooch has proved to be more than just a canine companion. The relationship between the two has triggered business collaborations such as ad campaigns and a biography entitled Neville Jacobs: I’m Marc’s Dog. When the pair aren’t working, you can find them sitting poolside in the tropical Saint Bart’s for some well-deserved R&R.

