Party Pout

Sunday

30

July 2017

Giambattista Valli
Giambattista Valli

In honour of National Lipstick Day, which occurred yesterday (29th July), we underscore the top lipstick trend to come out of the autumn/winter runways: the imperfect lip. This party pout is the answer to all your lipstick tribulations; the need to painstakingly create the perfect lips is now a thing of the past. Designers such as Giambattista Valli and Temperley London chose subtly worn-in lips with diffused edges, while Preen sighted kiss-me-quick lips with more obvious smudges.

