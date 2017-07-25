In honour of National Lipstick Day, which occurred yesterday (29th July), we underscore the top lipstick trend to come out of the autumn/winter runways: the imperfect lip. This party pout is the answer to all your lipstick tribulations; the need to painstakingly create the perfect lips is now a thing of the past. Designers such as Giambattista Valli and Temperley London chose subtly worn-in lips with diffused edges, while Preen sighted kiss-me-quick lips with more obvious smudges.