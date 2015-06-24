NYFW Highlights

Menu Menu

February 2017

Anna Sui autumn winter17
Anna Sui autumn/winter17

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicks off the industry’s busiest month with the awaited release of the autumn/winter 2017 collections. We explore the biggest take homes from the shows in case you missed them.

 

Painted Faces

Anna Sui delivered gothic Victoriana for autumn/winter17, while Pat Mcgrath used the runway to put forward a case for theatrical makeup. A vision of azure captivated us as bold eyeshadow coloured lids and rich burgundy lips add to the drama of the collection. “The real strength is in the mouth and the eyes and it’s all just about the decadence of [the blue] colour.” Explained Mcgrath.

