NYFW Highlights

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicks off the industry’s busiest month with the awaited release of the autumn/winter 2017 collections. We explore the biggest take homes from the shows in case you missed them.

New Chapter

Arguably the most anticipated show of NYFW, Calvin Klein was set to shake things up with Raf Simons’ debut as chief creative officer of the label. The designer combined both womenswear and menswear collections in a clear celebration of brand’s American heritage. We saw his modernist and minimal design aesthetic merge muted colours and bold tones, as well as an unlikely incorporation of shinny plastic fabrics. Multi-toned, near-nude sheer tops and grey separates were unveiled while synthetic coats paired over plaid and dresses with strategic cut-outs also made an appearance.