Guest List

The bridal season is upon us, and with everyone's focus typically directed towards the bride, it is easy to overlook the wardrobes of the guests. This week, we shift our attention to the onlookers and provide much-needed answers to the age-old question: What should I wear?

Beauty 101

The Chinese are behind some of the world’s most extravagant weddings, as discovered in a recent MOJEH article entitled, Something Borrowed. The theatrics of an outfit change are one of many things that can be adopted from the East, but these often pose a challenge because of the transition. However, your beauty look can help make this process a fluid one. So fear not, we have rounded up some of our most coveted beauty hacks to help you plan for your next event; start with clean luminous skin as it bodes well if you live in a region that has warmer weather. Go lighter on the eyes with a matte pigment, which allows you room to build on throughout the day. Finally, a facial mist such as Clinique’s Moisture Surge Face Spray is ideal for a quick and easy refresher that can be spritzed on whenever convenient.