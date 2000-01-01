Celebrities such as Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams and Kaya Scodelario are redefining what it means to be a style star. Each possessing quirky characteristics, such as Stewart’s tough-girl attitude and Williams’ soulful swagger, their nonconformist approach to style has many captivated. Chanel teamed up with these stars along with a handful of their other brand ambassadors in a series of exclusive video interviews. The clips show each of the subjects describing their Chanel identities in an enthralling succession of short films, which coincides with the Gabrielle Chanel launch event. Here we share our top three favourite videos featuring some of the label’s most unlikely stars.

