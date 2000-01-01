Eid Gift Guide

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

The Look

Treat yourself to couture details such as jewelled embellishments and sumptuous silks as you celebrate Eid. Look to designers like Elie Saab, Alexander McQueen and Zuhair Murad, who lead with their craftsmanship and contemporary design. Work tones of pearl, shell and cerulean into your look, providing an element of serenity that will complement extravagant accompaniments through beading, lace or embroidery.