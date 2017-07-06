Couture Week Highlights

We capture the haute highlights from Couture Week happening 2 - 6 July.

The Jewel

The longstanding partnership between Schiaparelli and Swarovski continues to withstand the test of time. What began in the mid-1930s, when Elsa Schiaparelli used Swarovski crystals in her Haute Couture embroideries, has now led design director Bertrand Guyon to create a Crystal dress with the brand as part of its autumn/winter Haute Couture collection. The dress is crafted out of hand-made patchwork Swarovski crystal fine mesh, and is embroidered with clusters of multi-coloured crystals. The incredible dress was inspired by Sophie Taeuber-Arp’s geometrical works,and showcases over 4.7 million facets reflecting light.