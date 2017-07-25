Calvin Klein's New Look

Raf Simons debuts the new ad campaign for Calvin Klein after arriving at the house back in February. We breakdown the top five take homes from the new release.

Behind the Lens: Willy Vanderperre

The Mood: A romanticised America, showcasing brightly hued band uniforms, sheriff jackets and power broker tailoring.

The Set: Shot in the Californian desert against a series of billboards that feature images from last season’s Calvin Klein American Classics campaign, showcasing works by artist Andy Warhol.

The Faces: The campaign saw a wave of fresh new faces with an impressive line-up capping 22 models.

The Favourites: Blesnya Minher, the brown eyed beauty from Angola who got her first big break in the brand's autumn/winter17 show, freckle-faced Texan Sara Grace Wallerstedt and former America’s Next Top model contestant Leila Goldkuhl.