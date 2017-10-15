Bulgari’s New Venture

Bulgari expands its portfolio of resorts to include a soon-to-be-released hotel in Dubai’s Jumeirah Bay. The urban oasis was thoughtfully designed by renowned Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and will welcome guests on Thursday 7th December 2017. Both the interiors and exteriors have been created with the same detail and precision of a Bulgari jewel: pairing rare, raw materials according to colour, texture and feel, and sculpting them into objects of enduring beauty. The resort includes 101 hotel rooms and suites and 20 hotel villas, all exquisitely furnished with the highest quality Italian luxury furniture. The exterior is styled with European inspired boulevards, illuminated gardens and pools, it blends Mediterranean landscaping with the natural surroundings of the shores of the Arabian Gulf.