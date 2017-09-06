Menu Menu

Street Style

Monday

11

September 2017

Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
Commanding words and tongue-in-cheek statements rule the streets, providing a vessel for the world's tastemakers to express themselves. Following the lead of designers such as Dior and Tommy Hilfiger who lead the charge with political statements within their collections last season, fashion takes a playful turn. Whether it's been thoughtfully placed on a T-shirt or a strategically worded on accessories, this season's threads make the perfect canvas to showcase your personality.

