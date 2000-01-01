As men's fashion week is underway, we look to the streets to see what trends are making traction for the women there.

Power Play

The power suit has long been a strong sartorial statement for both men and women through its structure and precision tailoring. This season, silhouettes are relaxed and donned in a more casual setting. Vibrancy is also intensified with energetic bolts of red, pink or green taking preference. Look to accessorise with a statement fedora or belted waist for a modern update.