Men's Fashion Week
Tuesday
27
June 2017
As men's fashion week is underway, we look to the streets to see what trends are making traction for the women there.
Power Play
The power suit has long been a strong sartorial statement for both men and women through its structure and precision tailoring. This season, silhouettes are relaxed and donned in a more casual setting. Vibrancy is also intensified with energetic bolts of red, pink or green taking preference. Look to accessorise with a statement fedora or belted waist for a modern update.