Weekend Wardrobes: Statement Shoes Dmitri Ruwan March 2nd 2017 2.5 min read

Much like discovering extra shoe space in your walk-in closet, the new season heel is all about the element of surprise, derived through eclectic heels that accentuate the rear portion of the shoe with architectural details. The sling back (as it is more appropriately called) brings an altogether refreshing tone to otherwise basic accessories and can be the perfect finish touch to your ensemble. Here we look to the best ways to pair the trend with your look.

Woman On Top There’s something empowering (and empowered) about wearing the perfect pair of jean trousers to a social occasion that is teaming with dresses. Stand out with your nude sling backs and socks, worn with your favourite jean trousers and accessorised with statement earrings. The supple sheen of your leather shoe paired with the negative space of your foot’s sole will guarantee a stand-out moment. Gucci's bamboo-trimmed studded metallic leather shoes inject new life to even the simplest of outfits.

The Overcoat Another fantastic approach to pairing your sling backs on the weekend can be the overcoat option. This new season style comes in a variety of silhouettes from kimono to cape-coat hybrids. Opt for soothing colours like translucent opal to bring a sense of calmness to your look. Pair with Christian Dior’s signature sling back in J’adior ribbon and you’re ready to take on everything from working lunches to evenings at the bistro.

Dress Suits There’s something undeniably youthful about a two-piece suit, be it the flared-out pencil skirt that creates a contrast with your structured jacket or the look of bare legs against strict tailoring. Uplift your ensemble by pairing lightweight suits and skirts with Chanel’s black satin statement sandals.

Our edit of the season’s most elegant sling back styles combine contemporary design elements with a timeless appeal.