How To: Dior’s Haute Couture Backstage Beauty

Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut couture collection embodied a dreamy woodland fantasy with soft dewy makeup, ideal for our spring soirees. Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, created his luminous glow taking inspiration from aspects of a masked ball. Here, he tells us how to get the look.

The Complexion

The complexion is light and pure. Peter Philips explains: “To get this ultra luminous and natural Glow effect, I didn’t want too much texture. I needed to keep the fine texture of the skin, so I applied Diorskin Forever & Ever Wear Primer as the base, then Dior Forever Perfect Cushion foundation. Next I perked up the cheeks with a light rosy cloud of Diorblush n°756 and 876.

Lastly, I applied touches of Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer n°001 to obtain a pearly light at strategic points: the brow bone, the bridge of the nose, the Cupid’s bow.”

The Eyes

Peter Philips stresses that, “the eyes are nude with no mascara and pale eyelids unified with Diorshow Mono n°317 'Metaphore' and a line of Diorshow Khôl n°529 beige. A unified base to bring out the play on starry glitter.”

He adds: “I created several variations to personalise each girl. The glitter was applied in a “Stardust” shower on the cheekbones swept up towards the temples. But I also chose the metallic purity of a single, bigger, more ‘rebel attitude’ star placed on the inner corner of each eye or at the centre of the lower lid.

The Lips

“Lips were smoothed with the new Lip Sugar Scrub, then lightly enhanced with Dior Addict Lacquer Stick n°550 Tease, which I dab in the middle of the lower lip. When you keep application light, its creamy texture and discreet shine give the lips a plumped look. Lips are sensual but keep a very natural effect.”