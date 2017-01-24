Chanel’s Return To Form

Karl Lagerfeld’s knowledge on global affairs is one of many great attributes he brings as creative director of Chanel. For SS17, the designer showcased a return to classic garment proportions that are similar to those showcased at his SS06 Haute Couture show. This aesthetic was also merged with his ready-to-wear line for AW08 in bold colours including luminescent lilac, byzantine pink and demure silver.

The timing of his return to a traditional silhouette that’s eerily familiar to Chanel’s distinguished couture clientele is pivotal to the collection’s success. It is by all aspects a beacon that harks back to simpler times, somewhat surprising considering that Monsieur Lagerfeld has professed to never looking back or dwelling on the past. However, this wasn’t a collection that welcomed the return of a bygone era but, like most of his work, it gently revisits the past and draws inspiration for the future.

This was most evident in the case of a pale yellow day suit complete with a baby pink tulip skirt, which was accented with a glittering top followed by a full-sleeved evening dress in glinting silver that edged at the hem. Voluminous marabou plumes and a cool cap-sleeved silk dress with a Cuban collar made this a winner. Much like most Chanel shows, there was something here for everyone.