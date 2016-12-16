Men’s Watch Guide

If a man’s shoes are a testament to his character then his watch speaks volumes about his soul. There is no denying that every successful man owns one and every successful entrepreneur wears one with pride. The world of haute horology is filled with a variety of exquisite options each offering something unique for the modern day connoisseur. To make your search for the ultimate gift simpler we’ve put together five watches that every man will cherish this season.

Detail of the Piaget Altiplano

A. Lange & Söhne The Lange 1 Time Zone model in honey gold is limited to just 100 pieces and boasts an18-karat honey gold case; an exclusive material, it is significantly harder than other gold alloys. The watch, which debuted on October 25 2016, marks exactly 22 years and one day since the first Lange collection was presented in the Dresden residential palace by company founder Walter Lange and his partner Günter Blümlein.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Usain Bolt One for the sports fan; this watch was crafted to mark the Jamaican sprinter’s historic attempt at the ‘triple triple’, which he went on to achieve at the Rio Olympic Games. The Big Bang Unico Usain Bolt also comes in 18-karat yellow gold and the ceramic black version is limited to 250 pieces. Its sapphire case back also displays a lightning bolt in celebration of the athlete’s emblematic victory.

Dewitt Academia Tourbillon Force Constante à Chaîne Jewellery An exemplary choice for the man who has it all, the Dewitt is limited to just 99 pieces and displays the famous 24 ‘imperial columns’ around the caseband and its notched bezel. The 18-karat rose gold option preserves a unique mechanism, which allows energy to be relayed to the power reserve indicator utilising 192 hand-crafted elements and dial openings which reveal the complexity of its mechanisms.

Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon This one is truly a celebration of why we seek the finest in horological creations – to tell the time. In a model that brings us back to basics with a design whose only function is to tell the time this unique timepiece is indeed more complicated than it appears. Don’t let its seemingly simple appearance fool you, its four complications have been expertly crafted to give you the most precise indication of time and stands apart from designs overloaded with other functions most common today.