Weekend Wardrobes: Indefinite Proportions
June 8th 2017
A unique play on proportions has taken the catwalks by storm this season and we’re all for it. Not only do uneven hems and tops sewn with floor-grazing sashes appear to elongate the figure but they also provide cooling daywear options for summer. Today on Weekend Wardrobes we explore the art of incorporating fashion pieces of varying lengths into your reptoire to create the ultimate off-duty look.
Sleeves & Ruffles
There’s no better way to try proportion-play than pairing long-sleeved shirt tops with undulating skirts. The bias cut ruffles and voluminous flared sleeves create a mesmeric rhythm across the body that is both flattering and cool. Keep footwear minimal; Céline or Prada flats will work wonders.
Accessories
When opting for these indefinite proportions it is important to look for strong statement accessories that keep your look grounded and your essentials firmly in place. Look to the rock star attitude of a Saint Laurent quilted messenger or a Chanel Gabrielle bag to effortlessly complement your look.
Evening Ready
How perfect is it to own a single item of clothing that is both day and eveningwear-appropriate? Look to shorter dresses with grand gigot sleeves that can be worn with hand-embroidered opera skirts for evening soirées and layered with denim for daytime excursions. Use proportions as a way of moulding your body; bigger tops narrow the frame while sweeping skirts create the illusion of a smaller waistline.