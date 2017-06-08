Weekend Wardrobes: Indefinite Proportions June 8th 2017 2.5 min read

A unique play on proportions has taken the catwalks by storm this season and we’re all for it. Not only do uneven hems and tops sewn with floor-grazing sashes appear to elongate the figure but they also provide cooling daywear options for summer. Today on Weekend Wardrobes we explore the art of incorporating fashion pieces of varying lengths into your reptoire to create the ultimate off-duty look.

Sleeves & Ruffles There’s no better way to try proportion-play than pairing long-sleeved shirt tops with undulating skirts. The bias cut ruffles and voluminous flared sleeves create a mesmeric rhythm across the body that is both flattering and cool. Keep footwear minimal; Céline or Prada flats will work wonders.

Accessories When opting for these indefinite proportions it is important to look for strong statement accessories that keep your look grounded and your essentials firmly in place. Look to the rock star attitude of a Saint Laurent quilted messenger or a Chanel Gabrielle bag to effortlessly complement your look.