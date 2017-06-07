Watch: Willow Smith makes tracks in Tokyo with Chanel Gabrielle

While the Paris Cosmopolite 2016/17 Métiers d'Art replica runway show played out in Tokyo, young singer-songwriter and actress, Willow Smith became the latest star to stake claim to the house’s latest shining accessory. Known for her unique take on contemporary style, the trendsetter took to the streets of the Japanese capital weaving her way through the Jinbōchō, Yūrakuchō and Shinjuku neighbourhoods as well as Nezu-jinja, the Shinto shrine, all while wielding her Chanel Gabrielle bags in quilted suede, in black, ecru or grey tweed, and gleaming metallic gold leather.