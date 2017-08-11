Emerald Expositions

Menu Menu

August 11th 2017 | Annie Darling

One of the most treasured jewels worldwide, emeralds make for a stunning centrepiece. “Of all the gemstones, emeralds in particular have captured the Middle Eastern woman’s attention with their vivid beauty, because the colour green holds a significant meaning in the region’s culture,” says Amit Dhamani, managing director of Dhamani Jewels. Considered the traditional shade of Islam, green represents luck and fertility, as well as wealth. French maison Chaumet’s CEO, Jean-Marc Mansvelt, reveals that the brand’s Pastorale Anglaise set, which reinterprets the Scottish tartan motif, has been notably crowd-pleasing in the region. “It was designed around extraordinary emeralds from Muzo mines in Colombia. The vivid green exceptional stones are particularly popular in the Middle East.” Check out the above slideshow to see MOJEH's edit of the most beautiful emerald-laden jewellery available.

This breathtaking watch by Cartier boasts the finest emeralds, alongside glistening onyx and diamonds, all of which are embedded into a delicate white gold frame.

Oversized and perfectly rounded earrings featuring a moss-green hue complete Chopard’s latest addition to the brand’s Red Carpet Collection, which is announced each year in collaboration with Cannes Film Festival.

Van Cleef & Arpel’s tantalising new jewellery collection, entitled Le Secret, unveils the Montre Papillion Secret timepiece, which includes diamonds, emeralds, black spinels and onyx.

Minimal, yet striking, this Nikos Koulis statement ring is something else altogether. A chunky, elegant emerald takes centre stage, and the silver band really makes the colour pop.

De Grisogono’s unique style and love of luxury is displayed in all its glory with this unmissable, retro-styled watch. An oversized Seventies-inspired face is designed with bold numerals and a shade to match.

The Rose Dei Venti ring by Bodino is far from classic. Green is merged with a deep purple and the result is truly staggering. This chunky piece can be worn seamlessly from day to night.

Roberto Coin’s exceptional craftsmanship and penchant for all things whimsical is seen here in the form of two splendid matching dragons. These fabulous creatures are brought to life with two menacingly beautiful emerald eyes.

Paolo Costagli’s diamond-lined emerald earrings are very traditional and timeless. Fragile, yet bold, these eye-catching creations will undoubtedly elevate your evening ensemble.

Kimberly McDonald is a New York City-based jeweller known for designs that feature emeralds alongside geodes, agates, opals and diamonds. These gold-set drop earrings are truly beautiful.

The Queen of Sheba collection by Lydia Couteille is theatrical, dramatic, and quite unlike anything else in MOJEH’s edit. Not one for the faint hearted, the maison’s wares are edgy and youthful.

Chaumet’s stunning pendant earrings from the decadent Pastorale Anglaise collection combine crystal-clear emeralds with shocking doses of sunshine-yellow, burnt-pink and royal-blue.

The Archi Dior collection, created by Victoire de Castellane, celebrates the iconic designs of Christian Dior, and includes this stunning yellow, blooming rose complete with emerald-mottled petals.

There’s no mistaking these impossibly delicate butterfly-shaped earrings as Cindy Chao creations. Sophisticated emeralds are beautifully showcased against various veins that are deep-seated with dazzling diamonds.

Elegant and majestic, Faberge’s deep emerald foliage earrings are fit for any royal occasion. These splendid creations should be on display, so be sure to wear your hair up for a bold impact.

David Morris is known for being an exceptional watchmaker, and this emerald and diamond-encrusted timepiece pays homage to this fact. Years of artisanal excellence comes to a head, showcased by this exquisite jewellery piece.