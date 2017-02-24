Style Insider: Amal Clooney

Internationally celebrated human rights lawyer and mother-to-be Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) celebrates her 39th birthday this month.

The Lebanese-British activist was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but raised in England where she studied at the prestigious Oxford University. She moved to New York City after her graduation to pursue, what would later become, a notable law career, which has involved her defending Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, in his fight against extradition.

Not long after, the doe-eyed brunette caught the attention of actor and international heartthrob George Clooney, whom she wed in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, after he presented her an exquisite 7-carat diamond engagement ring, which is worth an estimated AED 204,000.

