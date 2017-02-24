Menu Menu

Style Insider: Amal Clooney

February 24th 2017

Internationally celebrated human rights lawyer and mother-to-be Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) celebrates her 39th birthday this month.

The Lebanese-British activist was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but raised in England where she studied at the prestigious Oxford University. She moved to New York City after her graduation to pursue, what would later become, a notable law career, which has involved her defending Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, in his fight against extradition.

Not long after, the doe-eyed brunette caught the attention of actor and international heartthrob George Clooney, whom she wed in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, after he presented her an exquisite 7-carat diamond engagement ring, which is worth an estimated AED 204,000.

Click through MOJEH’s gallery to see the birthday girl’s most jaw-dropping style moments to date.

Annie Darling

When: January 17, 2017 | Clooney wowed in a sequin-smothered vintage Chanel gown, which she wore with olive green suede heels and an understated clutch.

When: October 21, 2016 | While visiting her husband, George, on the set of his latest film, in Los Angeles, the brunette donned a loose fitting, V-neck, lavender-striped Tome jumpsuit.

When: October 20, 2016 | Channelling some serious Summer of Love vibes, Alice + Olivia Sixties-styled flared jeans are paired with a long-sleeved, modest mustard ribbed jumper.

When: September 28, 2016 | Rewind a couple of weeks and Clooney is spotted in a chestnut-coloured, floral-embroidered lace skirt by Dolce&Gabbana, worn with an acid yellow handbag.

When: September 17, 2016 | Clooney is photographed attending the Women In The World reception, hosted by the United Nations, in a sophisticated white knee-length, belted dress.

When: February 1, 2016 | This Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ivory frock is beautifully embellished with ruby-red floral embroidery, and worn to the premiere of ‘Hail, Caesar!’

When: June 23, 2015 | Black and white makes a comeback with this sleeveless coat, worn over Citizens of Humanity jeans and with Heidi London sunglasses and a Dior handbag.

When: April 18, 2015 | While running errands in New York City, Clooney is snapped in a Giambattista Valli blouse, worn slim-fitted denim jeans and beige strappy sandals.

When: October 14, 2014 | The mother-to-be looked at ease during a work trip to Athens, where she sported a Camillo Bona summer dress, with a mahogany structured handbag.

When: September 29, 2014 | The lawyer arrives at the palazzo Ca’ Farsetti in Venice in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit for a civil ceremony to officialise her wedding to George Clooney.

