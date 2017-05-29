Chanel's Métiers d’art Collection

Chanel's Paris Cosmopolite 2016/17 Métiers d’art collection celebrated the iconic Parisian House's storied relationship with the Ritz. The collection cherry-picked and reinterpreted carefully from different eras, which culminated in a wide array of looks that would prove fitting not only for the glamorous ladies who lunch and jet-setting guests that frequent the Ritz, but their daughters and granddaughters too. Vittoria Ceretti and Natalie Westling star in the latest campaign for the House, highlighting the splendour and intricate detail of the collection.