Weekend Wardrobes: Trouser Talk January 19th 2017 2.5 min read

It comes as no surprise that the trouser, since its introduction into daywear by Elizabeth Smith Miller who first wore Turkish-inspired trousers in 1851 and was an advocate and supporter of women's rights, stands as a symbol of female empowerment. Not only does the cut of an ordinary trouser allow you to move freely, but it also keeps you looking \ professional and polished. Today on Weekend Wardrobes we explore the best way to pay homage to women such as Elizabeth and Gabrielle Chanel, who undoubtedly paved the way for the trouser to flourish.

New Style A cool take on trousers comes in the form of those that are both wider-legged and straight cut. Pair these with ankle boots and your favourite Isabel Marant knitted top when completing morning errands with the family or enjoying the company of new friends at breakfast.

Subtle Accessories Stick to a single block-coloured accessory in mineralised colour tones like jet-black velveteen or burgundy leather. The focus should be on you, opting for accessories that are loud or otherwise distracting could cause the central focus of your ensemble to shift from casual elegance to childlike kitsch, and that isn’t the look we’re going for.