Weekend Wardrobes: Trouser Talk
January 19th 2017
It comes as no surprise that the trouser, since its introduction into daywear by Elizabeth Smith Miller who first wore Turkish-inspired trousers in 1851 and was an advocate and supporter of women's rights, stands as a symbol of female empowerment. Not only does the cut of an ordinary trouser allow you to move freely, but it also keeps you looking \ professional and polished. Today on Weekend Wardrobes we explore the best way to pay homage to women such as Elizabeth and Gabrielle Chanel, who undoubtedly paved the way for the trouser to flourish.
New Style
A cool take on trousers comes in the form of those that are both wider-legged and straight cut. Pair these with ankle boots and your favourite Isabel Marant knitted top when completing morning errands with the family or enjoying the company of new friends at breakfast.
Subtle Accessories
Stick to a single block-coloured accessory in mineralised colour tones like jet-black velveteen or burgundy leather. The focus should be on you, opting for accessories that are loud or otherwise distracting could cause the central focus of your ensemble to shift from casual elegance to childlike kitsch, and that isn’t the look we’re going for.
Faux Denim
It isn’t denim; it’s a more elegant option for both day and night, crafted by designers who want to emulate the effect of your everyday jean trousers. Opt for these when meeting up casually with friends. The stretch in the fabric makes for easy movement while the high-waist cut (as pictured above) can be paired with anything from a Dior T-shirt to an off-shoulder Céline top for nonchalant cool.