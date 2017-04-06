Weekend Wardrobes: Perfect Paisley
Dmitri Ruwan
April 6th 2017
Identified by the droplet shaped flowering design, the term paisley is derived from a town of the same name in west Scotland that produced the printed fabrics during the 19th century. Paisley itself is a print of Persian origin and most noticeably appears on cashmere shawls imported from India. In high fashion the motif has inspired countless designers from Roberto Cavalli to Veronica Etro. A multicultural amalgamation of cultures and references, paisley is an ideal print for summer. Here we look to the best ways to wear this eclectic print in a contemporary manner for the weekend.
Patchwork Tops
We’ve seen the heyday of full printed paisley tunic tops come and ago, so stay away from them. Instead, opt for patch worked tops that combine a contrasting fabric to create something fresh and new. Inserts of Chantilly or Guipure lace can elegantly elevate the traditional paisley print for daywear. Pair yours with a gold dusted Chanel tweed jacket worn off the shoulder.
Sculptural Accessories
Minimal and sculptural should be the two words that work in tangent when selecting accessories to pair with your paisley printed ensemble. Look to curving shapes such as Aurélie Birdmann’s creations or opt for the muted yet quirky style of Delfina Delettrez.
Head-To-Toe
When worn correctly the head-to-toe paisley look can be the perfect choice to get you through the day and effortlessly ease you into evening engagements. Consider silk cotton suits that offer a flared pant leg and belted details for the overall flattering shape but keep an observant eye on the print to ensure it falls just right to elongate the figure. The look pictured here follows just the right lines on the body, accentuating both the line of the leg and the softness of the shoulder.