Weekend Wardrobes: Perfect Paisley

Identified by the droplet shaped flowering design, the term paisley is derived from a town of the same name in west Scotland that produced the printed fabrics during the 19th century. Paisley itself is a print of Persian origin and most noticeably appears on cashmere shawls imported from India. In high fashion the motif has inspired countless designers from Roberto Cavalli to Veronica Etro. A multicultural amalgamation of cultures and references, paisley is an ideal print for summer. Here we look to the best ways to wear this eclectic print in a contemporary manner for the weekend.​

Patchwork Tops

We’ve seen the heyday of full printed paisley tunic tops come and ago, so stay away from them. Instead, opt for patch worked tops that combine a contrasting fabric to create something fresh and new. Inserts of Chantilly or Guipure lace can elegantly elevate the traditional paisley print for daywear. Pair yours with a gold dusted Chanel tweed jacket worn off the shoulder.