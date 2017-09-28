Weekend Wardrobes: Orange Accords

It’s not often that one draws style inspiration from a fruit or vegetable, but if the streets are any indication, pumpkin and citrus hues are most definitely taking over. We look to some of fashion's taste-makers to find out if orange, really is the new black.

Outerwear provides the perfect angle into the trend and is an easy way to update some of your more subdued wardrobe stables. With a plethora of colour varieties popping up, from vibrant shades of tangerine and sherbet to warmer hues like terracotta and amber, you are sure to find one that will suit.

If you wish to take a bold approach to donning orange, opt for a head-to-toe saturation of colour. Be confident and look to a hybrid of fabrics to add depth through varying textures. Silk, leather, cotton and cashmere can all be layered into the look, providing you stick to one overarching shade to ensure connectivity.