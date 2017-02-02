Weekend Wardrobes : Cool Customer
February 2nd 2017
Perhaps it’s the announcement of Clare Waight Keller’s departure from Chloé or the resurgence of retro-wear during men’s fashion week but we’re making a run for all dresses that are fun, chic and weightlessly cool.
Nod To Minimalism
Grace through the weekend in a simple sheer dress layered with a cool slip. The contrast of hem lengths paired with textured surface ornamentation (or embroidery) adds a touch of whimsy. Meanwhile, simple flats or statement heels can elevate the look from day to night.
Sturdy Accessories
Fluttery dresses are one thing but accessories shouldn’t take your look from whimsical-cool to Sixties-gypsy. The idea is to master a contemporary take on the notion of Bohemian dressing. Avoid all fringed and suede options. Instead, pair your dress with sturdy pieces like a Valentino shoulder bag in matte leather or a Hermés mini-birkin in darker hues.
Day to Night
This trend isn’t just about breezy weekend excursions. It can also apply to your work life. Lightweight dresses with subtle details like a crocheted neckline or bell sleeves on a cotton dress can look supremely elegant. Look for appropriate lengths, ideally just below the knee, and pair with a slim-tailored McQueen jacket for daylight hours. By night, accessorise with Christian Dior powder-pink satin and leather sandals for a touch of glamour.