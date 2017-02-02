Weekend Wardrobes : Cool Customer February 2nd 2017 2.5 min read

Perhaps it’s the announcement of Clare Waight Keller’s departure from Chloé or the resurgence of retro-wear during men’s fashion week but we’re making a run for all dresses that are fun, chic and weightlessly cool.

Nod To Minimalism Grace through the weekend in a simple sheer dress layered with a cool slip. The contrast of hem lengths paired with textured surface ornamentation (or embroidery) adds a touch of whimsy. Meanwhile, simple flats or statement heels can elevate the look from day to night.

Sturdy Accessories Fluttery dresses are one thing but accessories shouldn’t take your look from whimsical-cool to Sixties-gypsy. The idea is to master a contemporary take on the notion of Bohemian dressing. Avoid all fringed and suede options. Instead, pair your dress with sturdy pieces like a Valentino shoulder bag in matte leather or a Hermés mini-birkin in darker hues.