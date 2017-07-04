Menu Menu

Haute Couture AW17: Street Style Part One

July 4th 2017

  • Vibrant shades of aubergine intertwine with vibrant red silk in this button down
  • There s nowhere like Couture Week to try big volumes Look for simple colour
  • As statement tops make a come back fashion s It girls look to draped versions
  • Retroism continues with shoulder pads and denim Look to contemporary versions
  • A shirtdress and low-heeled shoes combined with a statement bag is the epitome
  • A dress that could take you from day to night in a heartbeat Look to gossamer

For one week, the eternally monochromatic streets of Paris are painted with the exotic flurry of fashion’s finest folk. They descend from all corners of the world to observe the highest form of dressmaking: Couture. While only a privileged few are invited to actually sit front row at these shows, some might argue that a more contemporary form of art is best observed on the backs of the attendees. Today on MOJEH.com, we look to the best from this year’s street style thus far to serve as a forecast for the months ahead.

Vibrant shades of aubergine intertwine with vibrant red silk in this button down dress. Take note of the statement bob earrings.

1 / 6
1 / 6

Vibrant shades of aubergine intertwine with vibrant red silk in this button down dress. Take note of the statement bob earrings.

There’s nowhere like Couture Week to try big volumes. Look for simple colour tones with gossamer embroidery to exude opulence in moderation.

2 / 6
2 / 6

There’s nowhere like Couture Week to try big volumes. Look for simple colour tones with gossamer embroidery to exude opulence in moderation.

As statement tops make a come back, fashion’s It girls look to draped versions in soft silk jersey or cashmere.

3 / 6
3 / 6

As statement tops make a come back, fashion’s It girls look to draped versions in soft silk jersey or cashmere.

Retroism continues with shoulder pads and denim. Look to contemporary versions that accentuate the waist while exuding CEO attitude.

4 / 6
4 / 6

Retroism continues with shoulder pads and denim. Look to contemporary versions that accentuate the waist while exuding CEO attitude.

A shirtdress and low-heeled shoes combined with a statement bag is the epitome of Parisian chic.

5 / 6
5 / 6

A shirtdress and low-heeled shoes combined with a statement bag is the epitome of Parisian chic.

A dress that could take you from day to night in a heartbeat: Look to gossamer chiffon layers with a nipped in waist for a far more grownup appeal. Leave the tulle skirts of last season behind.

6 / 6
6 / 6

A dress that could take you from day to night in a heartbeat: Look to gossamer chiffon layers with a nipped in waist for a far more grownup appeal. Leave the tulle skirts of last season behind.