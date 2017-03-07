When it was announced that the official hashtag of the Chanel autumn/winter17 collection was #GroundControl, it was evident that we were about to embark on another exciting foray into the future via the genius of Monsieur Lagerfeld.

True enough, upon being escorted into the Grand Palais in Paris, we witnessed yet another fashion spectacle. A mammoth ivory rocket served as the central prop to the show and this orchestration of theatricality seeped into the clothes in the most elegant of subtle doses, including the twinkling leather ankle boots and statement tweed in shades of midnight blue and solar black.

Accessories that played a great part in accenting the demure clothing were definitely chunkier, often appearing as thick chokers, while headbands eluded to what one can only believe is the life of a socialite in a space-dome sometime in 2020.

Towards the middle of the show, giant exaggerated collars that seemed to have been pried off a very chic pastel-coloured satellite sat elegantly atop the shoulders of a few models who sported classical cardigans and two-piece suits. This journey might be one that calls to space, but it doesn’t matter whether you wear these pieces in 2020 or 2017. Chanel’s codes are an exemplary showcase in the power of timelessness.