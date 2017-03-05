A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Chanel's spring/summer17 Accessories

Chanel's tech-savvy spring/summer17 show saw the House's iconic tweeds updated with injections of colourful neon hues. Karl Lagerfeld applied his playful tongue-in-cheek approach to the collection's accessories with graphic print baseball caps, mini robot bags and light up LED clutches all taking a turn down the futuristic white runway. The collection also introduced the brand's latest handbag, the Gabrielle, which sees a smooth thermoformed leather base meet quilted calfskin leather. We go behind-the-scenes at the show to explore the collection's accessories and leather goods.