Pastel Perfection

For the spring/summer17 season a lot of designers chose to take a soft and sweet approach to colour. Gentle swathes of pink, citrus, purple and blue in pale hues came down the runway in a delicate mix of wjimsy and femininity. We take a look at three core colours and how to wear them.







Pink Candyfloss shades of pink featured on numerous runways including Chanel, Kenzo and Barbara Bui. A refreshing change from fall's heavier hues, consider well-tailored shorts and blazers or a pair of free flowing culottes for workwear. For a more relaxed approach look to slip dresses in sugary tones, sheer pleated skirts or a statement leather jacket. Accessories such as Prada's embellished satin slides or Aquazurra's Monaco embellished suede pumps to bring a slight touch of sweetness to an ensemble.







Yellow Citrus colours in a spectrum of sorbet hues were also popular choices for designers such as Ermanno Scervino, Haider Ackermann and Cushnie et Ochs this season. Pale shades of yellow and orange will inject some pared-back positivity to summer dressing. Look for chic gingham sundresses, ruffled maxi dresses and soft silk tanks to convey summer simplicity.





