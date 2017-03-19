Pastel Perfection
March 19th 2017
0.5 min read
For the spring/summer17 season a lot of designers chose to take a soft and sweet approach to colour. Gentle swathes of pink, citrus, purple and blue in pale hues came down the runway in a delicate mix of wjimsy and femininity. We take a look at three core colours and how to wear them.
Pink
Candyfloss shades of pink featured on numerous runways including Chanel, Kenzo and Barbara Bui. A refreshing change from fall's heavier hues, consider well-tailored shorts and blazers or a pair of free flowing culottes for workwear. For a more relaxed approach look to slip dresses in sugary tones, sheer pleated skirts or a statement leather jacket. Accessories such as Prada's embellished satin slides or Aquazurra's Monaco embellished suede pumps to bring a slight touch of sweetness to an ensemble.
Yellow
Citrus colours in a spectrum of sorbet hues were also popular choices for designers such as Ermanno Scervino, Haider Ackermann and Cushnie et Ochs this season. Pale shades of yellow and orange will inject some pared-back positivity to summer dressing. Look for chic gingham sundresses, ruffled maxi dresses and soft silk tanks to convey summer simplicity.
Purple
Gentle lilacs and lavender gave off a more tomboyish vibe with designers like Erin Fetherston, Aigner and Roland Mouret all using pastel purples in their collections. Try out sculptural cuts and sleeveless shift dresses for a modern and minimal look and turn to wide legged palazzo pants for off duty wear.