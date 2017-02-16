Carnival Calling

As the weekend approaches we welcome the carnival callings of Paul Smith's spring/summer17 campaign. Transporting us to the Notting Hill Carnival after party, the film portrays the celebratory spirit and energy unique to London. Take on the colour codes of the iconic British designer with a warm Caribbean colour combinations that nod to Paul’s personal experiences of West London.

“As a teenager in the '60s I’d travel from Nottingham to London most weekends, crashing on the floor of a mate’s flat in Powis Terrace, Notting Hill. It was an amazingly energetic time to be in West London - there was bright colour everywhere you looked and all these influences from all over the world."

Wear it this weekend:

Floral prints and West Indian colour combinations of red, yellow, and green are kept together by Paul Smith's signature tailoring.