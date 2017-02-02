Burberry's Newest Beauty Ambassador

Iris Law has been announced as the new face of Burberry's Liquid Lip Velvet matte cream lip colour and the newest global beauty ambassador of the British house. Daughter of actor Jude Law and Sadie Frost, the 16-year-old follows in the footsteps of previous beauty faces for the brand including Lily Donaldson, Cara Delevingne and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Shot by Angelo Pennetta in London, the campaign features some of the 14 shades from the Liquid Lip Velvet collection which is the brand's first foray into liquid lipsticks.