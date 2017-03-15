Priyanka’s Penchants Laura Beaney March 15th 2017 2.5 min read

From her highly successful spiritual jewellery brand Aamaya by Priyanka, which proposes a striking East meets West aesthetic, to the several holistic books she has penned and her latest community endeavour, the 0 Point Project that aims to transform education through compassionate practices, at 28, Priyanka Lugani is unstoppable. Here, we share her heightened habits.

Ultimate eats: At home! I love to cook and experiment with vegan food | Juice on the go: Leto in Belgravia, London | Pick up unusual clothing: Markets in Peru’s Pisac and in India | Really relax: Cap Ferrat, sitting on a cliff watching the waves | Most treasured possession: None; I have always practiced detachment | Prized piece: For the moment, it would be a handmade black dress with floral embroideries, typical of Andalucian tradition | Must read: The Alchemist is my all-time favourite book. I go back to it every so often and each page has a beautiful story to inspire my journey | Signature song: I love the sitar and the guitar. My current favourite is Anoushka Shankar’s album, Traveller | Gym or jog: I don’t like the gym! Prefer to go for long hikes or dance the flamenco |

