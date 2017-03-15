Priyanka’s Penchants
Laura Beaney
March 15th 2017
From her highly successful spiritual jewellery brand Aamaya by Priyanka, which proposes a striking East meets West aesthetic, to the several holistic books she has penned and her latest community endeavour, the 0 Point Project that aims to transform education through compassionate practices, at 28, Priyanka Lugani is unstoppable. Here, we share her heightened habits.
Ultimate eats: At home! I love to cook and experiment with vegan food | Juice on the go: Leto in Belgravia, London | Pick up unusual clothing: Markets in Peru’s Pisac and in India | Really relax: Cap Ferrat, sitting on a cliff watching the waves | Most treasured possession: None; I have always practiced detachment | Prized piece: For the moment, it would be a handmade black dress with floral embroideries, typical of Andalucian tradition | Must read: The Alchemist is my all-time favourite book. I go back to it every so often and each page has a beautiful story to inspire my journey | Signature song: I love the sitar and the guitar. My current favourite is Anoushka Shankar’s album, Traveller | Gym or jog: I don’t like the gym! Prefer to go for long hikes or dance the flamenco |
Dish to cook: Lentils in turmeric and ginger sauce with guacamole and black rice | Healthy snack: Quinoa crackers with almond butter and bee pollen | Supplement to swear by: Shatavari, made of oats | Travel tip: Hydrate and don’t over-think | Summer staple: A white dress and a straw bag | March diary moment: Dubai Literature Festival | Ultimate outfit: All black with Chanel slingbacks | Guilty pleasure: A piece of dark chocolate a day | Way to start the day: Green juice and a long walk | Piece of advice: Inspire and be inspired | Date in the calendar for 2017: The next 0 Point Project event in the form of a youth festival in April | Bucket list for 2017: Colombia, mountain hikes, exploring new cultures | Travel destination for 2017: Sierra Nevada, Hawaii, Prague, Megève, and Cádiz