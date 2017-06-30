Introducing Joëlle Dinnage

Set to take place at the Armani Hotel in the grandiose Burj Khalifa in mid-November, the inaugural edition of the world’s first ever Global Art Awards will pay tribute to the outstanding works of various artists from across the creative-mottled globe.

The cutting-edge woman spearheading the highly anticipated event, which will recognise the creative world’s most excellent and innovative, is none other than Joëlle Dinnage, Dutch award-winning entrepreneur, and international art dealer.

Having long been an eager advocate and supporter of the skyrocketing cultural and artistic talent here in the Middle East, the Global Art Awards will culminate in an extraordinary and glamorous red carpet Gala event that’s already been dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Visual Arts’.