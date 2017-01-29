Karen Wazen Bakhazi's Beauty Guide

Recognised by her gorgeous dark locks and her enviable good looks, Karen Wazen Bakhazi is making a name for herself as a one of the region’s biggest beauty icons. We caught up with the mum of three to find out how she juggles home life while maintaining her impeccable appearance.

Who is your beauty icon? Bella Hadid.

Can you take us through your beauty routine? My morning and night routine follow the same simple steps: applying toner, moisturiser and then primer before foundation (specifically for day).

You have amazing long hair, what is your secret to keeping it so healthy? I trim my hair every two-three months, I avoid blow drying when I can, I like to braid when I sleep to keep it falling out and of course applying the occasional masks.

Do you take beauty supplements? Hair and skin vitamins.

Who do you trust to cut your hair? Either La Loge Beauty Lounge or Belle Femme Beauty Salon, I trust both blindly.

What new beauty trend will you be donning for S/S17? Messy eyebrows, coloured eyeshadows and nude lips.

What is your biggest beauty faux pas? Anything overdone and trying too hard to pull of something.

Can you share your best beauty moment? My brother’s wedding when I felt so comfortable with the way I looked which reflected my style personality.

How long do you take to get ready in the morning? 20 mins.

Can you reveal your top two beauty blogs you follow? Huda Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics.

How has your beauty routine changed since having children? I had to take more care of my hair because my time didn't allow me to visit the hairdressers as often as I use to, so I learnt to manage it on my own.